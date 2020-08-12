Brosseau went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Red Sox.

Getting the start at second base and hitting leadoff with southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for Boston, Brosseau immediately rewarded manager Kevin Cash's decision with a leadoff homer. The 26-year-old has been impressive in his platoon role to begin the season, going 9-for-24 (.375) with six of the hits going for extra bases (three doubles, three home runs) plus five RBI. His inconsistent playing time limits his fantasy value to DFS formats and leagues with daily moves, but Brosseau is making an impact when he is in the lineup.