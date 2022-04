Manager Kevin Cash said that Zunino (biceps) should be back in the lineup "in a few days," CJ Haddad of MLB.com reports.

Zunino was lifted in the fifth inning Tuesday against the Mariners, though he noted that he first felt discomfort after swings in the first frame. He was held out of the lineup Wednesday, but he was available in an emergency situation. While Zunino may not be back behind the dish Thursday, it sounds as if he will be able to avoid a trip to the injured list barring a setback.