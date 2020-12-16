Zunino signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Rays on Wednesday with a 2022 option, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino was reportedly in "deep talks" with the Rays earlier Wednesday, and he's now reached a deal to return to his former team. Tampa Bay declined his $4.5 million team option for 2021 in late October, but the 29-year-old should serve in a timeshare at catcher after striking a new agreement. Zunino played 28 games for the Rays during the shortened 2020 season, recording a career-worst .147 batting average with four home runs and 10 RBI.