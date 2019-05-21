Rays' Mike Zunino: Ahead of schedule

Zunino (quad) is making good progress and could return in early June, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

When he landed on the injured list May 10, the original timetable was 4-to-5 weeks. Zunino estimates he could be back at the front end of that timetable, or perhaps even sooner. Travis d'Arnaud and Erik Kratz will handle the catching duties until then.

