Rays' Mike Zunino: Back from paternity list
Zunino returned from the paternity list Monday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Zunino sat out the Rays' weekend series with Boston and now returns to a six-game hitting streak. Nick Ciuffo was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.
