Zunino went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a Grapefruit League win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

The slugging backstop's first round tripper of spring was part of a seven-run second inning for the Rays and served as only his second hit of Grapefruit League play in 16 plate appearances. Zunino has already struck out six times as well, so despite the round tripper offering a reminder of the best part of his offensive profile, his issues making consistent contact also appear as prevalent as ever.