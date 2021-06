Zunino went 1-for-4 with an RBI ground-rule double in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Zunino was productive over the last two installments of the four-game set against his old squad, as he also slugged a two-run home run in Saturday's loss. The power-hitting backstop is sporting a typically unbalanced .193/.282/.507 slash line across 170 plate appearances, with the first two figures significantly influenced by a 40.0 percent strikeout rate.