Zunino went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday.

The slugging veteran got a hold of an Elieser Hernandez offering in the second inning and sent it 397 feet to left field to give the Rays a 2-1 lead at the time. The round tripper served as Zunino's first hit of the season after going 0-for-3 on Opening Day and getting a day off Friday.