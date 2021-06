Zunino went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Mariners.

The backstop gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a sacrifice fly. He tacked on another RBI with a solo shot to left field in the fifth frame. Zunino has made the most of his 28 hits this season, as exactly half have left the park. Despite a .192 batting average, he ranks second among all catchers with 14 long balls.