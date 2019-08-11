Rays' Mike Zunino: Blasts three-run homer

Zunino went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Zunino made a huge impact with the go-ahead blast in the fifth inning against his former team. The catcher is up to eight homers with 26 RBI and 25 runs scored in 67 games this season. He's still expected to ride the pine behind Travis d'Arnaud despite producing three homers and six RBI in six August games.

More News
Our Latest Stories