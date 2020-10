Zunino went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Zunino welcomed J.A. Happ to the game by hitting a two-run homer in the second inning. The 29-year-old catcher slashed .147/.238/.360 throughout the 2020 regular season and will look to continue to be a spark plug at the bottom of the Rays batting order.