Zunino has logged four plate appearances across two Grapefruit League games -- half of that of fellow backstop Francisco Mejia -- drawing two walks and scoring a run.

Zunino is unsurprisingly ceding some time behind the dish to the younger Mejia, who the Rays plan to give a long look to this spring as the trade acquisition from the Padres acclimates to the pitching staff and various AL opponents. The veteran Zunino is still ticketed for a solid allotment of playing time in the coming season, but the switch-hitting Mejia, who's distinguished himself at the plate early, is set to serve as an opposite-handed complement and will be given an opportunity to prove he's the future at catcher. Meanwhile, Zunino will be focused on giving a serious boost to a slash line that's featured sub-.200 averages and sub-.240 on-base percentages each of the last two seasons, as well as lowering a strikeout rate that hasn't been under 33.0 percent since 2013.