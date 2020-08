Zunino went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI on Thursday against the Red Sox.

Zunino took a Marcus Walden offering yard in sixth inning for a three-run home run, extending the Rays lead to 16-5. It was his second long ball of the season, but first in his last 11 starts. The story on Zunino's shortcomings at the plate remain the same, as he's striking out at a 38 percent clip through 45 plate appearances. Overall, he's hitting .103/.222/.282.