Zunino (oblique) is taking live at-bats Tuesday and could travel with the Rays during their upcoming road trip, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino has been sidelined since the end of August due to a left oblique strain, but he's been progressing recently. He hit in the batting cage Friday and will advance to live at-bats Tuesday. If all goes well, manager Kevin Cash said that the catcher could travel with the team during the upcoming road trip that runs from Thursday in Baltimore until Wednesday in New York, indicating that he could be activated during that time.