Zunino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against the Angels on Saturday.

Zunino took Jose Quintana deep with two out in the sixth inning for his 16th home run of the season, tying Austin Meadows for the team lead. The veteran catcher continues to provide the long ball for fantasy managers -- he's gone yard in back-to-back games and has a terrific .535 slugging percentage on the year -- but owns just .197 batting average and .291 on-base percentage.