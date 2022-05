Zunino went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 10-7 win over Oakland.

With Tampa Bay down 5-3 in the ninth inning, Zunino pinch-hit for Kevin Kiermaier with one on and crushed a game-tying homer to center off Oakland reliever Kirby Snead. He came up again in the 10th and singled home another run to increase the Rays lead and pad his stats. Despite the solid showing, Zunino is still slashing just .143/.173/.286 with 19 strikeouts compared to two walks.