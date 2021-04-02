site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Day off Friday
RotoWire Staff
Zunino is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Miami.
Zunino started behind the plate Opening Day and went 0-for-3 with one strikeout and one walk. Francisco Mejia will take over at catcher for the Rays on Friday.
