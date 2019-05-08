Rays' Mike Zunino: Dealing with quadriceps injury

Zunino exited Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a tight quadriceps, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino sustained the injury while attempting to beat out a grounder to first base in the eighth inning Wednesday. The backstop is set to undergo further evaluation in the coming days, after which the severity of the injury, along with a timetable for his return, will hopefully come into focus. Nick Ciuffo replaced Zunino in Wednesday's game.

