Rays' Mike Zunino: Delivers seventh homer

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Zunino was one of the few sources of offense for the Rays, taking Ken Giles deep in the ninth inning. It was his seventh home run of the season, though his second in his last four starts. Despite the recent signs of life, Zununo is hitting just .175/.242/.330 across 231 plate appearances for the season.

