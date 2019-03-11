Rays' Mike Zunino: Demonstrates power at dish

Zunino went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's spring game against Boston.

Zunino launched a solo home run in the third inning and doubled home another run in the fourth. The 27-year-old backstop is now 6-for-22 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs in spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories