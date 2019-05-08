Rays' Mike Zunino: Exits with possible injury

Zunino exited Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a potential injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Zunino pulled up while running to first base in the eighth inning Wednesday and was subsequently removed prior to taking the field for the ninth frame. The reason behind his removal has not been determined, though this will be a situation to monitor, especially after the Rays placed backup catcher Michael Perez (oblique) on the IL earlier in the day. Nick Ciuffo replaced Zunino, who was 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts before exiting.

More News
Our Latest Stories