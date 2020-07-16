Zunino hit two home runs in a simulated game Wednesday and has been putting in extra work in the batting cages during summer camp ahead of what he hopes will be a bounce-back season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "I've been working a lot with [Mottola] just trying to get everything we were able to sort of get going during spring," Zunino said. "The biggest thing has been timing, but just trying to get caught up in this abbreviated Spring Training to hit the ground running for the season."

The slugging backstop has plenty of room for improvement after a forgettable season in 2019 that included a .165/.232/.312 line and the lowest barrel percentage (11.6), average exit velocity (88.6 mph) and expected batting average (.194) since his rookie campaign. Zunino reconfigured his swing during spring training with the help of hitting coach Chad Mottola and assistant hitting coach Ozzie Timmons by adjusting his body positioning and base, and he continued working on integrating those tweaks while play was suspended. Zunino's two no-doubt homers Wednesday came off Sean Gilmartin and Shane McClanahan and provided a glimpse of the upside manager Kevin sees in the veteran catcher. "That's a great sign," said Cash. "He can be as dangerous as anybody in our lineup. He has unbelievable strength and bat speed that can flip balls out. We have a lot of guys that are trending in the right direction, and at the right time."