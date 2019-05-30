Rays' Mike Zunino: Feels good after first rehab
Zunino (quadriceps) felt good after catching seven innings Tuesday in his first rehab game with High-A Charlotte, and he may make only one more appearance for the Stone Crabs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Zunino was originally scheduled for a three-game rehab stint at minimum, but for the moment, he's only officially scheduled to work behind the dish another seven innings Thursday. He's then expected to be evaluated early Friday, at which point the decision on whether he'll play a second consecutive game with Charlotte or be activated will be made.
