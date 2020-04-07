Rays' Mike Zunino: Firm hold on starter's job
Zunino has a firm hold on the starting catcher job despite having struggled at the plate both last season and this spring, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The slugging catcher re-upped with the Rays this offseason on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, but he came into spring camp looking to lay a foundation for significant improvement after a mostly forgettable 2019 debut campaign in Tampa. Zunino slashed just .165/.232/.312 and generated a mammoth 33.9 percent strikeout rate over 289 plate appearances last season, and he followed it up by hitting .158 (3-for-19) over nine Grapefruit League contests before spring training was suspended. Nevertheless, Tolentino feels Zunino will still open the season as the primary catcher, with one of Michael Perez, Chris Herrmann and Kevan Smith set to back him up.
