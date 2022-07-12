Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Zunino received a neck treatment Monday to address tingling between his shoulder and finger, Andrew Crane of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The team will wait and see how Zunino responds to treatment over the next few days before determining the next course of action for the catcher, who was initially placed on the injured list June 10 with a left shoulder injury. More than a month later, Zunino has yet to resume baseball activities, so he doesn't look as though he'll be ready to come off the IL immediately following the All-Star break even if the recent treatment he received yields the desired effect.