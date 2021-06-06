site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-mike-zunino-gets-breather-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Mike Zunino: Gets breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zunino is not starting Sunday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Zunino will sit for the second time in three games. Francisco Mejia will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read