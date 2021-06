Zunino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Francisco Mejia will check in behind the plate for the series finale to spell Zunino, who connected on his 15th home run of the season in Wednesday's 8-2 win. That homer total trails only Salvador Perez (18) among all catchers, which helps alleviate the impact of Zunino's lowly .195 batting average.