Rays' Mike Zunino: Getting Wednesday off

Zunino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Michael Perez will draw the start at catcher while Zunino rests for the day game after the night game. After returning from the paternity list Monday, Zunino has made an impact in his two starts with the Rays, homering twice and reaching base five times.

