Zunino went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.

The critical seventh-inning blast, his thirteenth of the season, brought the Rays within two runs. Zunino, a low-average, high-power bat, has been as-advertised at the bottom of the order in 2021. Backup catcher Francisco Mejia has hit a little more consistently, as he has a .245 average versus Zunino's .191, but the latter remains the Rays' preferred backstop for the time being.