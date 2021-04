Zunino went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Tampa Bay racked up 17 hits and 14 runs in the contest, and Zunino got in on the action with a two-run blast in the ninth inning. The homer was his third of the campaign, and he has also tallied eight RBI. Zunino is batting only .189, however, and hasn't hit above the Mendoza Line over a full season since 2018.