Zunino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.

The slugging backstop had a quintessential Zunino line, as he struck out in his other three plate appearances. Despite the ongoing struggles making consistent contact, Zunino is currently leaving the yard more often than not when he does put wood on the ball -- he's homered in five of his last nine games, with those round trippers accounting for a majority of his eight hits in the sample.