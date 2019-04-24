Rays' Mike Zunino: Goes yard again
Zunino went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and two RBI on Tuesday against the Royals.
Zunino took southpaw Tim Hill deep in the sixth inning to record his second home run of the season. He's now gone deep in back-to-back games, and has a total of eight extra-base hits on the season. Though he's only racked up 60 plate appearances, Zunino's strikeout rate currently sits at 21.7 percent, 10 percentage points below his career mark.
