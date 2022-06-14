Zunino isn't making the desired progress in his recovery from a left shoulder injury and will undergo an MRI, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino hit the injured list Friday, meaning he'd be eligible to return next Monday, but this latest update means it's seemingly unlikely that he'll be able to do so. Exactly when he's expected back should become clearer once the results of his MRI are known. Francisco Mejia could wind up spending more time than expected as the team's primary catcher.