Rays' Mike Zunino: Heads to Tampa Bay
The Mariners traded Zunino to the Rays on Thursday along with Guillermo Heredia and Michael Plassmeyer in exchange for Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley.
The deal was reported as agreed upon late Wednesday night and the medical reviews were completed by early Thursday. Zunino seems like a classic target of the Rays as a low-average, power-hitting catcher with plus defense and good pitch-framing numbers. He hit just .201/.259/.410 in 2018 but reached 20 homers for the third time in five years. The 27-year-old slots in as the Rays' unquestioned No. 1 catcher.
