Rays' Mike Zunino: Hitless in second rehab
Zunino (quadriceps) played seven innings in High-A Charlotte's loss to Clearwater on Thursday, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts.
Zunino put in his time behind the dish as planned, logging seven innings for the second time in the last three nights. With the veteran backstop apparently emerging without setbacks, it's possible he could deemed ready for activation in time for the second installment of a four-game set against the Twins on Friday.
