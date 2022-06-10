Zunino (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Zunino had been dealing with an unspecified left shoulder issue in recent days, which may be linked to his back-to-back days off earlier this week or to his 2-for-24 showing over his last eight contests. His diagnosis has now been updated to left shoulder inflammation, an issue which will cost him at least 10 days. Whether or not he'll need a longer absence than that is not yet clear. Rene Pinto was called up to take his place on the roster and will back up Francisco Mejia behind the plate.