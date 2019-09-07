Rays' Mike Zunino: Hits ninth homer

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 5-0 victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Any owners in deep enough leagues that make using Zunino a necessity won't be surprised that his second hit of the last week was a homer. Since the beginning of August, Zunino has gone deep in eight percent of his at-bats and with four of his 10 hits. He's also batting just .200 during that stretch. Overall, Zunino is hitting .172 with nine home runs, 32 RBI and 29 runs in 250 at-bats this season.