Zunino went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's loss against the Yankees.

Zunino entered this game having recorded just two hits over 16 at-bats through his first five games of the campaign, but he posted his first multi-hit performance while being a dominant presence at the plate. The backstop has two homers, four RBI and a .854 OPS over his first six games of the campaign.