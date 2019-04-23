Rays' Mike Zunino: Homers in return to action

Zunino went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Back in the lineup after a three-game stint on the paternity list, Zunino celebrated the birth of his first child by ripping his first homer of the year 425 feet to center field in the seventh inning. The catcher's .208/.250/.396 slash line is right in line with last year's performance, but now that he's gone yard for the Rays once, more power should quickly follow.