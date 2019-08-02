Rays' Mike Zunino: Homers in two-hit effort

Zunino went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two walks during Thursday's 9-4 win over the Red Sox.

Zunino entered with just one hit in his previous 10 appearances, but one wouldn't have been able to tell from his final line. He worked a pair of walks and added a base knock before capping off his day with a solo home run in the eighth inning. Zunino still owns a lackluster .560 OPS on the season and will continue to lose playing time to Travis d'Arnaud if he doesn't generate more efforts like this.