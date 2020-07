Zunino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 14-5 win over Atlanta.

His third-inning blast off Mike Foltynewicz got the Rays offense rolling and gave Zunino his first long ball of the year. The 29-year-old catcher has started three of four games so far but has yet to play all nine innings in any of them, and the team's willingness to sub him out could end up costing Zunino some counting-stat production by the end of the season.