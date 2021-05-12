Zunino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.
Zunino's only production of the night came when he took Jordan Montgomery 472 feet to left-center field to open up the bottom of the third. The 30-year-old is slashing just .219/.278/.534 but does have seven home runs which is already three more than he had during last year's shortened season and just two away from his total in 90 games during 2019. Zunino's showcasing some nice power but he doesn't get on base enough and strikes out too often to warrant any consideration in fantasy lineups.