Zunino went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the A's.

Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay bullpen didn't need much help, but Zunino gave them all the run support they would need in the fifth inning with his fifth homer of the year. The catcher has fallen into a timeshare with Francisco Mejia and the duo have alternated starts over the last couple weeks, but the arrangement seems to be agreeing with Zunino. Over his last six starts, he's batting .333 (7-for-21) with three home runs and six RBI.