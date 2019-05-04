Rays' Mike Zunino: Launches three-run homer

Zunino went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Zunino put the Rays up 4-0 in the fourth inning with his third homer of the season, a three-run shot off Dan Straily. The backstop is still hitting just .198 on the season, however, as the long ball was just his second hit in the past seven games (2-for-24 during that stretch).

More News
Our Latest Stories