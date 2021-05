Zunino went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Zunino launched his 12th homer of the campaign during the second inning, and the backstop once again displayed his power since his two hits were of the extra-base variety. The 30-year-old backstop is only hitting .222 on the season, though, and most of his value has come through his power numbers.