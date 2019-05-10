Rays' Mike Zunino: Likely out a month

Zunino (quadriceps) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-5 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Friday and had a three-week timeline previously reported, though apparently that was a bit optimistic. Backup catcher Michael Perez (oblique) is also expected to spend 2-to-3 weeks on the injured list, leaving Nick Ciuffo and Anthony Bemboom to handle duties behind the plate.