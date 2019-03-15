Rays' Mike Zunino: Maintaining power surge

Zunino went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer Thursday against the Phillies.

Zunino launched a three-run blast over the fence in left during the fifth inning, accounting for the Rays' entire offense Thursday afternoon. The 27-year-old catcher is now 8-for-28 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs in spring games.

More News
Our Latest Stories