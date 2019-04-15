Rays' Mike Zunino: Makes lone at-bat count

Zunino went 1-for-1 with two RBI in Sunday's 8-4 victory over Toronto.

Zunino got most of the day off, but he was called upon to pinch hit in the eighth inning and promptly delivered with a two-run single to center. This is a positive sign for the 28-year-old catcher, who's hitting just .140 through the first 12 games of 2019 (6-for-43).

