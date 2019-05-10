Rays' Mike Zunino: Moves to injured list

Zunino (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Zunino suffered the quad injury attempting to beat out a grounder to first base Wednesday. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the 28-year-old is expected to face about a three-week absence. The Rays are now down their top-two catchers with Michael Perez (oblique) also on the injured list. Nick Ciuffo and Anthony Bemboom will work behind the plate while they are sidelined.

