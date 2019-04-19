Rays' Mike Zunino: Moves to paternity list

Zunino was placed on the paternity list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino is in the midst of a six-game hit streak (.364 average), but will be away from the team for a few days for the birth of his first child. Michael Perez and the newly recalled Nick Ciuffo should split catching duties in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories